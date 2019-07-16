Kittens abandoned at dump site
Four kittens were found among debris dumped Monday west of McMinnville in the 27000 block of Peavine Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Todd Whitlow responded to the illegal dump site, and while investigating, came across the kittens that had been abandoned. They were taken to Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact crimetip@co.yamhill.or.us or whitlow@co.yamhill.or.us.
Comments
Lulu
Well, at least they weren't tortured to death.
tagup
We need to do Something about the influx of progressive kittens coming into out county. These kittens just lay around all day and look for handouts instead of catching mice like upstanding cats like mine....then it takes our hard earned tax dollars to take care of them.....We need the sheriff to handle crime not lazy kittens!
Maybe we should buy them a bus ticket and send them back to California where they probably came from ( have you seen the kitten problem there? Just horrible.)
If our commissioners won’t do anything... we should recall them!......would you want kittens in YOUR neighborhood?
:)
Fancydog1
The kittens didn't ask to be dumped. I am glad they were taken to Homeward Bound Pets and now have a great change at having a wonderful life.
Stella
Once upon a time Yamhill County had a Dog Control that also handled cats. Then one day the Commissioners had a complaint that a cat call wasn't responded to quickly enough and the then Commissioners decided "Dog Control is only for dogs". Shortly thereafter we had a Dog Control selling dogs for $10,000 a year to a research facility. After that was exposed and stopped we had a fairly well run/self funded Dog Control until... the latest Sherrif states he doesn't want to run it and ....
Now we have officers running around handling dog calls and a "non profit" selling dogs not claimed for profit (county pays board and vet fees) and.... no one anywhere is assigned to ensure dogs are licensed.
The end? Hope not..,,
Stella
Tagup 👍