Kittens abandoned at dump site

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office photo##Four kittens were found Monday at an illegal dump site west of McMinnville.

Four kittens were found among debris dumped Monday west of McMinnville in the 27000 block of Peavine Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Todd Whitlow responded to the illegal dump site, and while investigating, came across the kittens that had been abandoned. They were taken to Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact crimetip@co.yamhill.or.us or whitlow@co.yamhill.or.us.