King showing strong lead in early returns

Link to Yamhill County Election Results

Link to Oregon Statewide Election Results

[Updated 5/21/24 11 p.m.]

Newberg dairy farmer David “Bubba” King had a strong lead over County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer in early returns on Tuesday night.

After a second run of returns updated about 11 p.m. Tuesday night:

With 19,773 votes counted, about 26% of the county's registered voters, Kind had 50.72% of the vote to Berschauer's 44.05%, 8,710 to 1,034. David Wall trailed in third with 1,034, or 5.23%, votes.

(The initial run or results posted at 8 p.m. accounted for 18,777 votes; King had 50.97% of the vote to Berschauer's 43.64%, 9,163 to 7,845. Outlier David Wall trailed with 5.38%, 968 votes.)

A candidate for commissioner can win outright in the primary if he or she earns more than 50% of the vote; otherwise the top two vote-getters will head to a run-off in the November general election.

“It's really amazing,” King told the News-Register. “No matter if we dip down below 50% in the next day or two and have to go to run in November, I feel very honored, and it feels amazing to be in the position I'm in right now.”

County Clerk Keri Hinton said she planned to release two runs of results on election night, followed by updates at 6 p.m. in following days.

Levies in general were doing well.

In Willamina, the school district bond for expanding classrooms was passing 64.04% to 35.96%.

The West Valley Fire District tax levy to cover escalating operations costs was passing 62.47% to 37.53%.

The Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue levy to add staff and purchase equipment and vehicles was passing 60.68% to 39.32%.

The Yamhill Fire District levy to upgrade gear and equipment was passing 69.69% to 30.33%.

However a measure referred by the Dundee Rural Fire District to increase staffing levels was failing at 55.49% no votes to 44.51% in favor.