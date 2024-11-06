Kim Morris looks to be Mac's next mayor; Bubba King lead over Berschauer grows slightly in Wednesday returns

The votes are in, mostly.

Results are clear among almost all races in the Nov. 5 General Election, from president on down the ballot to local positions.

The one exception is the Yamhill County Commission, Position 2 contest. David “Bubba” King holds a lead of 21,880 to 21,228 over Lindsay Berschauer, the incumbent, as of the latest results Wednesday night; with 43,153 ballots counted in that race, representing 59.07% of registered voters. That equates to a 50.7% to 49.19% advantage for the challenger.

Turnout in Yamhill County was 65% of registered voters, according to the clerk’s office. Clerk Keri Hinton said 1,400 “unaccepted ballots” require verification of signatures before they can be counted.

Meanwhile, Kim Morris holds a strong lead of 7,215 votes (54.63%) to 5,961 (45.14%) over incumbent Remy Drabkin for McMinnville mayor.

Republican Bruce Starr is leading Democrat Scott Hooper 56.23% to 34.08% for 12th District state senator.

In the one contested McMinnville City Council race, Scott Cunningham has a wide lead over Chaz Gibbins, a 58.32% to 41.31% margin, as the McMinnville restauranteur is on his way to filling the council seat being vacated by Kellie Menke.

Yamhill County gave a solid edge to former -- and soon to be again -- President Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, with the Republican nominee leading Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, 23,574 to 20,779 — 51.49 to 45.39%.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, Harris was leading statewide 54.53% to 42.08%.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting that 56% of ballots had been counted.

In the secretary of state race, Democrat Tobias Read was defeating Republican Dennis Linthicum statewide by a 53.8 to 43.2% margin.

In the attorney general race, the state website had Democrat Dan Rayfield ahead of Republican Will Lathrop by 53.85% to 42.99%.

U.S. House District Rep. Andrea Salinas has been declared winner over Republican challenger Mike Erickson, 130,102 (53.44%) to 113,004 (46.42). In Yamhill County, voters are backing Erickson over the Democrat incumbent, 24,236 to 20,329, a 54.34% to 45.58% margin.

Incumbents in the Oregon House races affecting Yamhill County held strong leads on their challengers. In District 23, Anna Scharf, the Amity Republican, held her 62.54% to 37.35% margin over Kriss Wright.

In District 24, Lucetta Elmer, a McMinnville Republican, is leading Democrat Lisa Pool, also of McMinnville, maintaining a 59.65% to 40.23% margin.

In Yamhill, the only other city in the county with a contested mayoral race, Shea Corrigan is ahead of Chuck Mitchell by 11 votes, 236 to 335, with Brian Denman getting 80 votes, and four write-in votes.

It’s a tight three-way race for Yamhill City Council, with Chris Featherston leading at 291 (37.89%) and Tim Askey at 225 (29.3%) and Patty Pairan 235 (30.6%).

On the Chemeketa Community College bond measure, districtwide voters were saying no, 60.32% to 39.68% -- districtwide the measure is falling 58.18% to 41.82%.