Kevin James Mara 1989 - 2020

Kevin James Mara passed away at the age of 31 on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was killed as a result of a drunk driver. Kevin was born January 31, 1989, at Landstuhl Military Hospital in Germany. His family then moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1992.

Kevin attended Memorial Elementary School, Patton Middle School, and McMinnville High School, where he graduated in 2007. Kevin loved sports. His favorite teams were the University of Michigan football team, the Detroit Red Wings hockey team and the Green Bay Packers. He and his dad spent many fun hours watching sports on television.

Kevin attended three years of college at Portland State University, working toward a business degree. He decided to take a short break from college and was hired at Meggitt and eventually became lead water jet operator. Kevin worked a couple of years at Misty Mountain Mushrooms, where he truly found his passion for organics. It had been his dream to someday own a small organic farm. Kevin was an activist for clean water and air, and his hope was that politicians would pass bipartisan legislation that would end the use of all fossil fuels before it was too late.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Williams. He is survived by his father, Brian Mara and stepmother Claudia Williams Mara of McMinnville; three siblings, Elizabeth Groth of Michigan, Nichole Williams Mara of Portland, and Anthony Brandon Leeks of Alabama; and his 11-year-old daughter, Karen Michelle Mara, who lives with her mother Megan Brady in California.

Any donations should be made in Kevin’s name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.