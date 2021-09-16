Kerry Robert Lumley 1948 - 2021

Kerry Robert Lumley was born February 20, 1948, in Arkansas City, Kansas, the second of three sons born to Marvin Maris and Mary Isabelle Lumley. Kerry was born six months after Marvin gave his heart to the Lord and accepted a call into ministry. Marvin often said that Kerry was God’s gift to him for dedicating his life to God’s service.

Kerry experienced the miracle-working power of God first hand. He had a rollover accident at 16 that broke his back in three places just before he was scheduled to attend summer Youth Camp. The kids prayed, believing for a miracle, and the pastors called everyone they knew to pray that Kerry would walk into summer camp before the end of the week. The doctor took another set of X-rays Wednesday, reviewed them with his parents, and told them he couldn’t explain it, but Kerry’s back was no longer broken! Not only did Kerry walk into summer camp that Thursday to the cheers of hundreds of kids and sponsors, but nine months later, he made all-state in football at the very time he was told he would just be getting out of traction!

Kerry began his call to ministry at age 16 by starting a branch Sunday school and a new Church of the Nazarene in Clatskanie, Oregon. He often said he felt sorry for his first parishioners and the sermons they had to endure! His gifts were many and scope of ministry was extensive: youth pastor, music minister, quartet member, associate, senior pastor, evangelist, revivalist, and minister of the Gospel wherever there was a need. It didn’t matter to him where or if someone went to church – Kerry knew God loved His child and had an awesome plan for their life! His greatest joy was to lead people to believe in Christ, knowing that he would get to spend eternity with them.

Kerry married and had two daughters, but his worst nightmare happened: a divorce. He later met Marcie, who had a son and a daughter, and was going through similar heartache. They became friends, gradually fell in love, and almost three years later, married and began a new adventure in ministry together. Jeremiah 29:11-13 had special meaning to them.

Kerry loved Christ, spending time with his family, church family and friends, Southern Gospel music and, of course, football. He served in such diverse locations from Yukon, Oklahoma, to Barstow, California, and “officially” retired from Dallas Church of the Nazarene after 53 years of ministry (one year longer than his dad’s), but he continued to minister in the West Valley to anyone who came into his world, even the nurses and doctors in his last days.

Kerry was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lois; father, Marvin; mother, Marybelle; older brother, Danny; son-in-law, Tom Roberts; and mother-in-law, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Marcie; daughter, Kristy (Wes) Hostler; son, David Freie; daughters, Kathy (T.J.) Crockett and Kerryn (Peter) May; as well as many dearly loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and their spouses. He will be sorely missed by those he left behind, but his love for his Savior and his hope of seeing his friends and family in Glory were his strength in the toughest of times.

Kerry took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in Heaven on September 16, 2021, at the age of 73, in McMinnville, Oregon. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Sheridan Church of the Nazarene, 917 S. Bridge St., Sheridan, Oregon. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Pacific District in Kerry’s memory, P.O. Box 217, Lebanon OR 97355, with “Kellogg Springs Camp” noted on the check. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com