Kerry Duane Kinion 1964 - 2019

Kerry Duane Kinion, 55, died December 5, 2019, with family by his side, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. In January of 2019, he was diagnosed with lung cancer which had metastasized.

Kerry was born October 6, 1964, and lived in McMinnville, Oregon, his entire life. He attended Newby Elementary School, McMinnville Junior High School, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1983. He met and married his high school sweetheart on April 20, 1987. They had three children together. He did not remarry after their divorce.

His hobbies and talents included music, aviation and making fine furniture for the family business run by his father. Kerry made and sold fine Kinion Furniture to appreciative customers all over the world who had a keen eye for the beauty, quality, durability and excellent craftsmanship of their chosen pieces that will be handed down for generations to come. Kerry got his pilot’s license in the early '90s and flew his family to different places they enjoyed going. He loved to fly. He also loved music. He took drum lessons in high school from Brian David Willis, the original drummer for the band Quarterflash. Kerry became a good drummer and he loved playing in the band he and his friends had formed. Friends came to listen and to dance, and many still have fond memories of the times the band played. Some of the dear friends and original band members continue to bless others to this day through their musical talent.

Kerry was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kinion. He is survived by his father, Gary Kinion; his sister, Kimberly Kinion; the mother of his children, Denene Lake (Swanson); his sons, daughter and their spouses, Landon (Jessica) Kinion, Logan Kinion, and Jordan (Garrett) Harpole; and his three grandchildren and one more grandchild on the way. Kerry is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him.

A private, family memorial will be held. Condolences may be sent c/o Macy & Son. Charitable contributions, in memory of Kerry, can be made to a nonprofit organization of your choice.