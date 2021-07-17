Kerry Duane Cameron 1946 - 2021

Kerry Duane Cameron passed away peacefully July 17, 2021, at home in Cove, Oregon. A military service will be scheduled at a later date.

The eldest son of Mildred and Jim Cameron, Kerry was born and raised in McMinnville, Oregon, graduating from MHS in 1965 and from OSU in 1969.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a commissioned Naval Flight Officer in 1970. During his 22 1/2 years in the Navy, he and his wife of 51 years, Judy (Senn), traveled the globe. Together, he and Judy raised three children.

After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the Department of Energy in Richland, Washington. In 2003, Kerry and Judy began a 17-year journey with Volunteer Mobile Missionaries doing construction-related volunteer work throughout the U.S. for Christian churches, camps, schools, etc.

Kerry enjoyed cycling, racket sports, camping, hunting and attending his grandchildren’s events and activities.

He leaves behind his wife, Judy; son, Kris (Elizabeth) of Spokane; daughter, Kailin (Carter) Wells of Union, Oregon; son, Kacy (Karissa) of Fox Island, Washington; five grandchildren; brothers, Forrest Cameron of Turner and Colin Cameron of McMinnville; and a sister, Shelli Cameron of Salem.

Donations in Kerry's honor may be made to Faith Center in Island City, Oregon, Heart and Home Hospice in La Grande, Oregon, or Meals on Wheels in La Grande through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834 Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com