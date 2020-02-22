Kenny Johnson 1926 - 2020

Kenny Johnson was born February 22, 1926, in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He passed away in McMinnville, Oregon, on February 22, 2020, his 94th birthday.

Kenny attended school in Sheridan and Willamina. Just prior to his 18th birthday in 1944, he joined the Navy and served two years aboard the battleship, USS Massachusetts, never going ashore until May of 1946, when he was discharged.

On July 31, 1948, he married Shirley Harpole. They raised two daughters and lived in the Sheridan area until moving to McMinnville in 2000. Kenny worked for 32 years at the telephone company serving Sheridan, Willamina and Grand Ronde. For many of those years, the crew was climbing poles with belts and hooks and digging telephone pole holes with a good old shovel.

Kenny was truly an outdoor man. His best days were spent in nature, hunting, fishing and hiking with a crew of great friends. Many evenings were spent trailing raccoons and bobcats with hound dogs; and many days hiking the mountains of eastern Oregon elk and deer hunting.

Kenny and Shirley had many RV trips, both before and after retirement, with a group of dear, and many of them lifelong, friends. Two trips to Alaska were his all-time favorites.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Judy Catt (Kennis), and Gayle Barnes (Randy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Andersen. He was preceded in death by a baby granddaughter.

Kenny was truly adored by his small and loving family. A beloved husband, dad and Bumpa...his love, kindness, integrity and fun-loving spirit will be cherished memories for family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Macy & Son Funeral Chapel. In his memory, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America in care of Macy & Son Funeral Home. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.