Kenneth Ronald Dickson 1930 - 2019

Kenneth Ronald Dickson of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born February 7, 1930, in Portland, Oregon. Ken graduated from Tigard High School, Class of 1949. He then went to trade school and trained as a welder. He continued to weld throughout his career, retiring in 1993. Kenneth also was a hobby farmer in Yamhill. He sang all his adult life in various churches and sang several years with the Oregon Choral and Yamhill County Cantata Choir. He was also a reserve sheriff for Washington County in the 1960s and 1970s. Ken was active as a member in the Winona Grange of Tualatin for 75 years, the Tigard Masonic Lodge and Newberg United Methodist Church.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Bowman.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, RosaLee Dickson; his daughter, Darla Bowman (John) of Newberg, Oregon, and sons, Ken Dickson (Karri) of Wilsonville, Oregon, and Ron Dickson (Sheri) of Burns, Oregon. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Newberg.

Any memorial donations can be made to Newberg First United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Disease research in Kenneth’s name.

Arrangments by Attrell's Funeral Chapels Newberg & Sherwood, Attrells.com