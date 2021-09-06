Kenneth Ray Tilden 1929 - 2021

Kenny Tilden passed away in the comfort of his home on September 6, 2021, at age 92. His precious soul is with Our Heavenly Father. His step-daughter, Leslie, and his caregiver were with him, and he passed peacefully.

A graveside military service will be held at 2 p.m. September 15, 2021, at the Masonic Cemetery in Sheridan on N.W. Evans Street.

Kenny was born April 2, 1929, in Otis, Oregon, to Myrtle (Reed) Tilden and Clyde B. Tilden. He had two brothers, Jessee and Robert, and three sisters, Wanetah ‘Nita’ (Mekkers), Lola (Remington) and Doris (Blaine).

Kenny attended grade school at Fremont in Gopher Valley and finished the 8th grade in Sheridan. He was married to Betty Reed for 34 years from 1949 until she passed away in 1983. They had two children, Carol Ann and Virgil.

At age 16, he got a work permit and started his first job at U.S. Plywood Mill. He did roofing and built houses with Walt Remington, worked in a garage in Sheridan. Ken worked in logging; McMinnville Brick & Tile for 13 years; from 1969 to '79 he worked at Champion Plywood; 1980-82 Bruce Graves Logging; 1982 drove dump trucks for Martin & Wright, and his final job before retiring in 1992 was driving trucks for Dayton Sand & Gravel.

Kenny was a proud, sweet man who worked hard all his life.

He was drafted into the Army in July of 1952, and spent one year at Camp Roberts. He was a Private 1st Class and attended eight weeks of wire school. During his time he served in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in June of 1954. The officers were so thrilled with his knowledge and skills in figuring out construction projects. His experience in building and concrete work came in very handy while he was there.

His hobbies were woodworking and gardening. He created so many fun wood items, and he always had beautiful vegetable gardens. He was known for his beautiful sunflowers. But his favorite thing was hunting. He had so many fun, adventurous hunting trips with the Remington men. Oh, my: the stories they all have!

In 1984, he met Georgene at the Green Frog in Sheridan and they were married November 13, 1986, in Joseph, Oregon. They had been married for 34 years when she passed away February 27, 2021.

Once he retired in 1992 and until 2015, he and Georgene enjoyed traveling with their camper, which included two months in Alaska fishing and seeing the sights and road trips all over the country. They experienced so many beautiful places and always had wonderful stories of their adventures. Georgene’s family loved and enjoyed lots of special times with Kenny. He was sweet, fun and entertaining. In 2015, they moved from his Wiley Road home in Sheridan to McMinnville.

Ken was a supporter, contributor and member of the Sheridan Museum of History and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Kenny is survived by daughter, Carol Collins-Crites (Billy); son, Virgil; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Leslie Thompson (Carl) and Zola Forsstrom (John); seven step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; first wife, Betty; step-daughter, Teri DeRaeve; and second wife, Georgene.

To leave online condolences, please visit website: www.macyandson.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution c/o Macy & Son to Sheridan Museum of History or a charity of your choice.