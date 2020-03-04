Kenneth L. Payne 1951 - 2020

Kenneth L. Payne, 69, of Palmyra, Missouri, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, Missouri. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal. Interment will be held this summer in Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery in Yamhill, Oregon.

Kenneth was born January 14, 1951, in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of Robert Franklin and Florence Bernice (Youngberg) Payne.

Survivors include a brother, Mark Payne and wife Kelly of Carlton, Oregon; a sister, Kathryn Payne Hill of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Payne.

Kenneth graduated from McMinnville High School and went on to further his education in agriculture at Oregon State University. While attending college, Kenneth honorably served his country in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam era.

He worked as an agronomist for Pendleton Grain Growers, Cenex, Land O'Lakes and Wilco Farm Store. Upon retirement in 2017, Kenneth moved to Palmyra to be closer to his sister, Kathryn.

Away from work, he enjoyed raising livestock and Koi fish, gardening and watching West Coast college football, especially the Oregon State Beavers.

Mr. Payne was a Christian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon State University College of Agriculture Science Scholarship, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel, 2619 St. Mary's Ave., Hannibal, MO 63401.

Online condolences to the family may be made on Kenneth's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com