Kenneth A. Larsen 1955 - 2022

Kenneth A. “Kenny” Larsen, a resident of Grand Ronde, Oregon, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Salem Hospital. Kenny was born November 3, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of Edward and Verna (Riggs) Larsen.

He graduated from Willamina High School in 1973. He was a three-sport athlete and played basketball, baseball and football. Kenny worked at Riverside Lumber after graduating from high school. He later built log homes in the area as well as in Japan and Hawaii. Kenny was a self-employed contractor specializing in home remodeling. Kenny and Pamela Estes started dating on March 3, 2007. They later married on March 3, 2010.

Kenny had pride in the fact that he lived in his house since 1963, almost 59 years. He was proud of his house, its history and of the work they did to restore it. He lived in only one house prior and has always lived in Grand Ronde. Not many know, but Kenny also has Scottish roots and loved the bagpipes. Kenny and Pamela enjoyed traveling. They traveled to Europe, Canada and Mexico. They enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and exploring the national parks with their retro travel trailer. They spent several winters snowbirding in Arizona and the Southwest. They also enjoyed visiting Maui.

Kenny enjoyed competing in cornhole tournaments and playing cornhole at Fort Hill with friends. He once came in second in the Seniors Division at the State Championship Tournament. He also was an avid golfer. Kenny loved spending time with family and friends. He was a kind, gentle, but strong man with an amazing sense of humor. Kenny was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; stepchildren, John Sayler, Anne Marie Martin and Jennifer Ann Smith; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Susie Gillam and Carole Larsen; and brother, Eddie Larsen Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Verna Larsen; brother, Michael Larsen; and sister, Jeannie Larsen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 6, in the Grand Ronde Tribal Gym. Interment will be in the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory with the family, go to www.dallastribute.com