Kelly W. Engel 1954 - 2022

Kelly Engel was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Claud and Pauline Engel. He passed away at the age of 68 in Portland, Oregon. As a young child, Kelly moved from Myrtle Creek to Eugene, Oregon, where he spent his formative years at Spring Creek Grade School, Madison Junior High and North Eugene High School until his junior year, after which the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Kelly graduated from high school in 1972. After graduation, Kelly entered OSU with a goal of majoring in medicine.



In February of 1973, Kelly was in a car accident that changed his life forever, yet never changed his mischievous personality, sense of humor or ability to accept the life he had been dealt. He spent several years living in McMinnville, Eugene, and finally settling for the last years of his life in Portland, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained 49 years earlier. While Kelly’s life was not what he had envisioned, it was full of good experiences, and family and friends who loved him and continued to keep Kelly in their lives and they in his. In his Portland years, he was cared for by several wonderful caregivers, but it was Larry Farley and Kim Peterson whom he valued like family.



Kelly is survived by his three siblings, Mike (Kathy) Engel of Clatskanie, Cindy Griffin of Eugene, and Mitch Engel of West Linn. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, Matthew Smith, Eric Engel, Gabriel Griffin, Nichole Engel, Crystal Vernon, Chelsea Marsh and Tony Engel, who loved him dearly. Kelly was predeceased by his parents, Claud and Pauline Engel; and sister-in-law, Cherilyn Engel.



A luncheon and sharing of memories of Kelly (both sweet and funny!) will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at Golden Valley Brewery in McMinnville, Oregon.