Kelly (Fields) O'Niel 1959 - 2020

Kelly (Fields) O’Neil of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 18 2020, at Salem Health Hospital. She was born June 26, 1959, in Portland. She spent most of her life in McMinnville, and returned after living in Portland, Eugene and in the Midwest for a short time. She worked at the News-Register for several years, and also in the rental car industry in Portland, where she most enjoyed interacting with customers as a shuttle bus driver. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and anything to do with Christmas. She also enjoyed shopping, playing Words with Friends and other games, virtually exploring tropical destinations and spending time with family and friends. If she did one thing, it was to spread happiness to all those she encountered. Always quick with a laugh or silly joke, so many people she encountered would remark how much they loved being around her.

Survivors include three brothers, Gary of Yamhill, Josh of Tokyo, Japan, and Cyrus of Corona, California; her 99 year-old grandmother, June Fuchs of McMinnville; several nieces and nephews in Portland, McMinnville and Corona; and life companion, Virgil Marshall of McMinnville.

No formal services are planned due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private inurnment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Memories can be shared on her memorialized Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/kelly.oniel.7

Memorial donations can support spinal injury research with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, http://bit.ly/RememberKelly.