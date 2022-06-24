Kaufman Noble sworn in as judge

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Yamhill County Circuit Court judges Jennifer Chapman, Cynthia Easterday and Ladd Wiles, in back, join retired judge John Collins and Scappoose Municipal Court Judge Steven Todd for the investiture ceremony.

Cynthia Kaufman Noble, the newest Yamhill County Circuit Court judge, was honored at her investiture Friday, June 17, in a packed courtroom filled with family, friends and judicial associates.

Among the tributes to the veteran county litigator was the poignant story of Kaufman Noble's early years in the deep South. As a child, she was cared for by a Black woman.

When she was 7, she witnessed a cross burning. Kaufman Noble didn't understand the meaning of the event at the time, but could see the deep pain felt by her caregiver.

Speakers also described Kaufman Noble's dedication to her clients and to the legal profession.

In another touching moment in the ceremony, her son, Josh Kaufman Mendenhall, one of three grown children, spoke of growing up in law offices and courtrooms at his mother's side. He said that when he was older, he learned to whisk her away form a law office, sometimes as late as midnight.

Judge Kaufman Noble spoke for a minute after being formally sworn in. Moving to Oregon from the East Coast, she noted, "Yamhill County stole my heart and that's why I am here."