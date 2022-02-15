Kaufman Noble appointed to Yamhill County Circuit Court bench

Cynthia Kaufman Noble

McMinnville Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble has been appointed by Gov. Kate Brown to fill the vacancy on the Yamhill County Circuit Court bench created by the retirement of John Collins.

His retirement was effective Dec. 31, but Collins has continued to serve. He was appointed to the bench by Gov. Barbara Roberts in September 1992 and eventually became the senior judge of the 25th Judicial District. Collins is the longest serving judge in Oregon.

Noble's appointment takes effect immediately, but a swearing in has not taken place. She joins Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday, Jennifer Chapman and Ladd Wiles on the local bench.

“Cynthia Kaufman Noble’s broad experience and history of service in the Yamhill County community make her an excellent fit for this position,” Brown said. "I look forward to seeing her bring her compassion and enthusiasm to her new role as a circuit court judge."

Kaufman Noble currently divides her time professionally between her roles as McMinnville Municipal Court Judge, Chief Judge for the Tribal Court of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and as a private practicing attorney in McMinnville, doing primarily juvenile defense work and serving as a family law mediator.

The city will reach out to the Oregon State Bar, Yamhill County Bar Association and other agencies next month to seek applications for the her Municipal Court successor, according to Municipal Court Supervisor Jason Carbajal. The city council will tentatively receive a recommendation in April.

Over the course of her 29-year legal career, Kaufman Noble has also served as a city prosecutor for the city of McMinnville, as a volunteer attorney for Legal Aid and has maintained her own private practice for many years doing defense-side criminal and juvenile work, in addition to family law.

Kaufman Noble earned her bachelor's degree in fine arts from Syracuse (New York) University, and her law degree from Willamette University College of Law in Salem.

Kaufman Noble has lived in and around McMinnville for more than three decades and is deeply involved in the Yamhill County community.

She currently serves on the Tribal Court State Court Forum and the Ensuring Racial Justice Committee, is a board member on the Oregon Municipal Judges Association and the Yamhill County Bar Association and serves on the Juvenile Dependency Excellence Committee.

She has also participated for many years as a musician and vocalist in a multicultural musical ensemble.

Four individuals expressed interest in the vacancy by submitting materials to the governor's office, including former Yamhill County Deputy District Attorney Jayme Kimberly.

Another former local Deputy DA, Jennifer Gardiner, was recently appointed by Brown to the Marion County Circuit Court bench.