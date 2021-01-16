Katrina Rachelle Kramer-Arnold-Zook - 1973 - 2021

On January 16, 2021, Katrina Rachelle Kramer (Arnold-Zook) was lovingly and peacefully welcomed into eternity with her Heavenly Father.

Katrina was born February 25, 1973, in Grants Pass, Oregon. She leaves behind three sons, Joel Arnold and Luke Arnold, both of Klamath Falls, and Jaz Zook of McMinnville; her parents, Aaron and Rita Kramer of Redmond Oregon; her siblings, Jeremy Kramer (Dara) of Oregon City, James Kramer (Anna) of Kansas City, Missouri, Bethany Camidge (Brad) of Klamath Falls, Brenda (Jesus) of Salem, Oscar Kramer (Danae) of Centralia, Washington, and Marta (Sergio) of Salem; along with 18 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her grandmother, Jackie Kelson of Willamina; as well as numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Katrina was a natural born singer, songwriter, artist and worshiper. Growing up, it seemed she was always at the piano singing her heart out to the Lord. Her songs were real, raw, authentic and beautiful. She led youth ministries, served as church worship director, secretary, junior high P.E. instructor, high school drama teacher, personal voice instructor, and choir director. She loved orchestrating events, giving back to the community in which she lived by volunteering, whether it be cooking for others, reading to children at the library, or performing at festivals and community events. Katrina was not defined by her many jobs, but her servant’s heart. She spread joy as she freely gave of her talents, time and energy. This was her heart, and she poured it out, being a listening ear as she helped, encouraging each person to know he/she was a treasure.

Katrina had three great desires in life: To know real, authentic, unconditional love; For her three sons, Joel, Luke, and Jaz, to live life to the fullest and go after their dreams; and For every Christmas season to be better than the last. Katrina, we miss you so much! Look for us, we’ll be coming to join you.