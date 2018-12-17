Kathryn Mae Willis - 1952 - 2018

Kathryn (Kathy) Mae Willis passed away in her home December 17, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends who loved her dearly. She was 66 years old.

She was born in Denver, Colorado in 1952. The family moved to California for a short time and then made their home in Newberg, Oregon, where she attended school.

She worked at Grandma's Cookies and married Rolland Lee Smith. They had two girls, Andrea and Lisa.

Then she met the love of her life, Darrold. Together for 32 years, they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Together they went horseback riding, dancing, to parties, whitewater rafting, camping and fishing, popped popcorn, and a trip to Hawaii with her sisters.

She had a love for her family, especially her grandchildren, quilting, gardening and her Hallmark movies.

She was preceded in her death by her grandparents; mom, Lucille Pollay Barnes; dad, Paul Pollay; sister, Thelma Jo Walkup; and nephew, Ernie Rhodes.

She is survived by her husband, Darrold Willis; daughters, Andrea Troutman (Chad) and Lisa Pfohl (James); step-daughter, Kathleen Belling; sisters, Carol Bachofner (Bill) and Sharon Bleser (Wayne); step-sons, Kevin Willis and Koby Willis; grandchildren, Dallas (Jeremiah), Cheyenne, Kyle, Lilly, Lexi, Maigan, Michael, Miranda, Calvin, Reed, Page and Daphne; great-granddaughter, Addilynia; and nieces and nephews, Ben, Sally, Edward, Johnny and Jenny.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. January 5, at

Joyful Servant Lutheran Church

1716 Villa Rd.

Newberg, OR 97132