Katherine Louise French 1925 - 2021

Katherine Louise French went to be with Our Lord February 7, 2021. Born February 1, 1925, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Fred Cowell and Fern Rumage Cowell, she was the fifth of five children. She graduated from Whittier Union High School Class of 1942.

Katherine married Orlando French (Bud), on January 9, 1946, and settled in Fresno, California, where they started a poultry breeding farm; in 1961, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they bought a dairy farm.

Katherine is survived by a son, Alan and Robin French; daughter, Shirley and Calvin DeJong; four grandchildren, Tiffany and David Weddle, Michael French, Kayla and Josh Lawrence, and Daniel; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Bud in 1984, and a son, Clinton French, in 2011. Mom, keep baking those wonderful pies for all in Heaven; we love and miss you!

Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on February 18.

Due to COVID,, there will be no service at this time.

Donations can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.