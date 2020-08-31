Katherine Diane (Wagner) Hersch 1946 - 2020

Katherine Diane (Wagner) Hersch passed away August 31, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent in Portland, Oregon. She was 73. She was born September 17, 1946, in Willamina, Oregon, to Glenn and Josephine (Moore) Wagner. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1964. Katherine enjoyed her dog, Babee, playing Scrabble, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandkids.

Katherine is survived by her children, David Wilson, Mark Wilson, Kathy (Sis) Fletes, Amy Newell and Dustin Riley; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Glenn Wagner, Joanne Applegate, David Wagner, Ken Wagner and Becke Ramos.

We lost our best friend, sister, mom and grandma. She will be deeply missed, loved and never forgotten. Katherine was an amazing, caring and loving person. She will live on in our hearts forever. I know we will meet again someday and, until then, fly high, our angel, and rest in peace.

We love you, Mom. We love you more, Grandma.