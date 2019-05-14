Karissa & William Fretwell - 1993-2019 & 2016-2019

At some point on May 14, 2019, Karissa Alyn Fretwell, age 25, and her son, William Alan, age 3, passed away. Karissa was born August 9, 1993, in Hugo, Colorado, the youngest child of William Fretwell, deceased, and Nyla Bales of McMinnville, Oregon.

She graduated from Morrison Alternative High School in Dallas, Oregon. She pursued her education, desiring someday to teach high school English. She worked for a security company in Salem, Oregon. She was attending Western Oregon University after receiving her associate's degree from Chemeketa Community College. She also volunteered every Friday at Morrison High School, which she loved doing very much. Karissa looked forward to the time when she could be a teacher and support her students the way her teachers at Morrison supported and mentored her.

She was committed, above all else, to provide the best life and love a single mom could provide to her wonderful son, William, born February 18, 2016, in McMinnville. Named for her late father, whom she loved and missed every day, he was a very happy, active child who was friendly to everyone. He loved hiking with his mommy. He loved watching PAW Patrol and playing in the boat with a fishing pole, as well as “driving” the truck, the car and his bike, that he put keys in when he rode. William enjoyed playing in water: in the tub, a pool, or the sprinkler. When those were not available, he turned on the hose and watered everything. He was always asking for cookies and juice and shared these things with his toys as he tucked them in at night.

They were preceded in death by her father in 2007. Karissa and William are survived by her mother, Nyla Bales (Kirk); siblings, Katrina Kent (Brian), Breanna Franklin (Tyler), and Jared Fretwell (Ashley), and John Bales; nieces, nephews, cousins to William, Jacob, Bryson, Hunter, Kiralyn, Riley, Reagan.