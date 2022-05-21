Karen P. Hatch 1954 - 2022

Karen P. Hatch, age 67, of Otis, Oregon, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, peacefully passed away on May 21, 2022, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.



Karen was the third child of six, born to her parents, Cleveland and Barbara Mitchell (both deceased), in Van Nuys, California, in September of 1954.



In 1972, Karen met and married her husband, Rodney Hatch (deceased), and together they raised their four daughters in McMinnville, Oregon. Throughout her life, Karen developed many lifelong friendships and was known to many as “Mom."



Karen is survived by her daughters, Doris Hatfield (Joshua), Jamie Smith (Bill), Donettea Hatch, and Jessica Brooks (Drew); her brother, Tim Mitchell (Leanne); her sister, Barbara Mason (Alan); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service for Karen at noon Saturday, August 27, at the American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. at the China House, 1675 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville.