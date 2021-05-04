Karen Marie Rubio 1937 - 2021

Karen Marie Rubio, of Wilsonville, Oregon, passed away of natural causes on May 4, 2021, at Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Oregon.

Karen was born August 12, 1937, in Aline, Oklahoma, to Ruth and Vernon Gibson, one of five children born to Vernon and Ruth. The Gibson family moved in 1943 from Oklahoma to Oregon, where they resided in Newberg. Karen attended elementary school in Newberg until the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she attended junior and senior high school. Karen was very well-liked in school and was a song leader for McMinnville High School. She was christened in June of 1951 at the First Christian Church in McMinnville, and has remained a devout Christian throughout her life. She was a Rainbow Girl for young women of the Masonic Temple. Karen was awarded an academic scholarship and attended Linfield College.

Karen was engaged to and married Kenneth D. Rutherford in October of 1955 while attending Linfield College. The two made their home in Newberg and had three daughters, Kari, Juli and Marci. Karen and her husband owned and operated Rutherford’s Variety store in Newberg, and Karen later opened K’s Apparel (a quality women’s clothing store). They later opened an additional Rutherford’s store in Stayton, Oregon. The family moved to a new home in Dundee and lived there until Karen and Ken divorced.

Karen was very active in her community with the school board, PTA, Grand Jury, Business and Professional Women and Kiwanis in Newberg. She continued her career in the retail industry with JCPenney, Goodwill Industries and the Emporium prior to her retirement. She loved to travel, host parties, play cards, Bingo and had many friends throughout Oregon.

Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Jody Crawfort; nephew, Rick Crawfort; mother, Ruth; and father, Vernon Gibson; in addition to three infant siblings. Karen was a beloved mother and is survived by her daughters, Kari, Juli and her husband Bill of Oregon; and Marci and her husband Jim of Colorado. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matt and his wife Karrin, Laura, Jason, and Katie and her husband Joel; and great-grandchildren, Melina and Lionel. Karen has one living nephew, Douglas and his wife Eileen; and two great-nieces, Jessica and Denise. Karen deeply loved her family, the Lord God and His son, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to your favorite charity. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.