Karen Gay Holland 1932 - 2022

Karen Gay Holland of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully August 11, 2022, at Brookdale Hillside. She was born to Kenneth Range and Edna Williams on November 11, 1932, in Portland, Oregon. Karen attended grade school at Cook Elementary School in McMinnville and graduated from Washington High School in Portland in 1950. Karen married Arthur John Holland on June 11, 1950. After living in Chico, California, and Wenatchee, Washington, they relocated to McMinnville in 1958. Accomplished competition roller skaters, together they owned and operated the McMinnville Roller Skating Rink from 1958 to 1975. Karen started work as a teacher’s aide for the Special Education program at Columbus Elementary School in 1967 and retired in 1991 after 24 years.



Karen enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and trips to the casino and bingo halls with her friends. She couldn’t resist stopping at a good garage sale, and she and her friends were known in the community for their epic, multi-family garage sales. She was an avid reader and master of crossword puzzles. She loved following her son’s sporting events and was a fan of the local high school teams and the OSU Beavers.



Karen is survived by her, son Brad Holland (Patty) of Oregon City, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arthur Holland; and son, John Holland.



No services will be held. Arrangements are being made by the Neptune Society, and her remains will be scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to SMART Reading of Oregon.