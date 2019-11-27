Jury finds Monagon guilty on all sex abuse counts

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
midstar
Lethal Injection,, is all I can say or type....
Raysme1
So why is he not on the jail roster? Jury convicted him on 8 counts of sex abuse. Is he out because the judge has to decide on the other counts? Seems like he should be in custody at this point.
Paul Daquilante
Raysme1 . . .
He is NOT out of custody. He was taken into custody after the bench trial recessed until 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Judge Collins ordered him lodged without bail.
The jail booking process does take some time, and when that has been completed, he will appear on the jail roster.
Paul Daquilante/reporter
Joel
Am I reading the article correctly...two of the jurors found him not guilty and he is still going to prison? That can't be right.
Ossie Bladine
Joel, Oregon allows non-unanimous jury verdicts in criminal cases, the only state in the country to do so after Louisiana repealed its law last year. The US Supreme Court is currently reviewing the issue.
Joel
Thanks for the clarification Ossie.