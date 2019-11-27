By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Jury finds Monagon guilty on all sex abuse counts

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

midstar

Lethal Injection,, is all I can say or type....

Raysme1

So why is he not on the jail roster? Jury convicted him on 8 counts of sex abuse. Is he out because the judge has to decide on the other counts? Seems like he should be in custody at this point.

Paul Daquilante

Raysme1 . . .

He is NOT out of custody. He was taken into custody after the bench trial recessed until 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Judge Collins ordered him lodged without bail.

The jail booking process does take some time, and when that has been completed, he will appear on the jail roster.

Paul Daquilante/reporter

Joel

Am I reading the article correctly...two of the jurors found him not guilty and he is still going to prison? That can't be right.

Ossie Bladine

Joel, Oregon allows non-unanimous jury verdicts in criminal cases, the only state in the country to do so after Louisiana repealed its law last year. The US Supreme Court is currently reviewing the issue.

Joel

Thanks for the clarification Ossie.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable