Junior Ray Clevenger - 1937-2019

On September 26, 2019, heaven welcomed a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Heaven also welcomed a kind and loving man. Junior Ray Clevenger passed away at 82 years, three months and 20 days in the home of his daughter Heidi Clevenger-Erner and son-in-law, Rocky Erner. Ray was surrounded with love from family members at his passing.

Ray was born to parents Rachel and Arthur Clevenger at home in Neosho, Missouri, on June 6, 1937. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He also held various wholesale sales and distribution jobs to serve grocery stores and restaurants. In 1971, he open the Farmers Insurance agency in Woodburn, Oregon. In 1980, he purchased the People's Insurance agencies located in Newberg, Dayton and Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon, where he worked until he retired.

During the late '60s, Ray served as a city council member and mayor of the city of Dayton. Ray was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the '80s, he held several lay ministry duties including bishop of the Dayton Ward and stake high councilor for the McMinnville Oregon Stake.

Ray and his late wife, Janet, will be remembered by many for their generosity and kindness. They took several troubled teens and exchange students into their home, and many will remember how much they both loved to spoil their grandchildren and all children alike! As of 1976, home to Janet and Ray was “the farm,” located just outside of Dayton near Grand Island. They raised apples, peaches, pears, plums, filberts and walnuts.

Ray enjoyed his family, especially children! He also loved farming, camping, snow skiing, the Portland Trailblazers, Dayton High School girls basketball, traveling, audiobooks, chicken fried steak, watching Westerns and World War II military movies, plus "Dancing with the Stars," "Jeopardy" and comedies.

Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Clevenger. Ray married Janet on January 28, 1956, their marriage lasting 47 years until her passing. Also preceding in death were Ray’s parents, Rachel and Arthur Clevenger; two brothers, Donald and Dwayne Clevenger; two stillborn full-term babies, Jeffrey (1961) and Georgina (1965); and step-granddaughter, Jacqueline Baker. He is survived by daughters Renee Ritter (Floyd) of Stafford, Virginia, and Heidi Clevenger-Erner (Rocky) of Scio, Oregon; and four grandchildren, Alex Fenton (Katie), Jaxon Chafee, Megan Ritter and Jamie Douglas (Michael). He also has two great-granddaughters, Mila and Natalie; and three great grandsons, Gabriel, Austin and Connor. His stepchildren are Sue Allen (Mark) and Andy Baker (Molly) from a later marriage to wife Alberta Baker-Clevenger, plus many more step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Dayton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 700 Ash St., Dayton. Interment will be held at the Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, Oregon. We ask that all who would like to share memories, and to gather together as friends and family, please join us at the Hopewell Church following all services. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.