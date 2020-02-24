June Fidel 1928 - 2020

June Fidel passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2020. She was born in San Diego, California, to Carl V. Norman and Helen (Pendleton) Norman. Her family moved to Turlock and later to Santa Cruz, California, where she worked as secretary to the legal officer at the Army Language School in Monterey.

June met the love of her life, Arno (Bud) Fidel, on the beach in Capitola, and they were married in 1954. The couple moved to Fresno, where Bud worked for the state of California as an agricultural economist.

In 1968, Bud and June moved to Yamhill, Oregon, to join Bud's three brothers farming berries and row crops. Farming was a very different way of life from what she was used to, and June made the most of it. She pitched in by working as secretary to the McMinnville City Manager and City Attorney until she retired in 1994.

June and Bud enjoyed traveling the West and to Hawaii, Mexico and Europe. She relished mysteries, historical novels and biographies and loved art, decorating and spending time antiquing with friends.

June's loving husband, Bud, children, Douglas, Denise and Michael Fidel, and grandchildren, Nikolas and Katherine Frenzen, meant everything to her. Her beauty, determination and sense of humor made the world a more interesting and brighter place.