Julie Reneé Swonger 1961 - 2020

Julie Swonger was born June 9, 1961, in Newberg, Oregon, to Bill and Darlene Swonger. On June 2, 2020, the Lord called her home. She will be remembered as an amazing, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister. Her beauty, quick wit, heart of giving and hospitality will be deeply missed.

She graduated from Newberg High School in 1979, taking up the family trade of hairdressing soon after. She worked at Perfect Look in Newberg and Great Clips in McMinnville. Later entering the healthcare field, Julie spent a number of years caring for those who could not care for themselves.

Julie was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother of Newberg; children, Krishell Foltz of Independence, Oregon, Seth Foltz, Corbin Moore (Whitney), and Wyatt Moore (Brooklyn) of McMinnville, Oregon; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; fiancé, Mike Formway of McMinnville; brothers, Darrol Swonger and David Swonger of Newberg; and sister, Connie Crafton of McMinnville.

Private family services will be held June 19, 2020, at Valley View Memorial Park in Newberg.