Julia Evans 1956 - 2022

Julia Byrkit Evans passed away September 2, 2022, at age 66.



Julia was born June 11, 1956, in Portland, Oregon, to Hugh and Frances Byrkit. She grew up in Roseburg, Oregon, with her sisters, Mary, Jan, Katherine and Laura. She went to Eastwood Elementary, Jo Lane Junior High School and Roseburg High School; then she attended Umpqua Community College and Oregon College of Education (now WOU), graduating in 1979. Julia started teaching in Sheridan in 1980 and worked there for the next 35 years, retiring June 2015, four years at second grade and 31 years teaching kindergarten.

Julia and Brian started their lifelong adventure in 1976, moving from Roseburg to Monmouth, Oregon, where Julia went to college. Later, they moved to Dallas, Oregon, and finally West Salem, where they purchased her grandmother’s house and have lived there for the past 34 years. Julia married Brian Evans in March 1981. They had their first son, Cory, in September of 1989, and then Kelby in April of 1992. Julia went on to earn her master's degree in education in 2002 at Western Oregon University. She taught hundreds of children and some of those children’s children the basics they would use for the rest of their lives.



Julia enjoyed vacationing with her family very much. Her favorite times were visiting Disneyland when her kids were younger, and then the desert Southwest and Maui, Hawaii, when the kids were older. Julia also enjoyed traveling with Brian to softball tournaments around the state and to Washington, California, Nevada and, especially, St. George, Utah.



As Julia’s health progressively got worse the past couple of years, she never gave up on her love to create. Every single day she would spend countless hours working on all sorts of craft projects. Not only did she maintain her creativity but also her sense of humor. Her sweet giggle will be dearly missed.



Donations can be made in her name to Oregon Humane Society.