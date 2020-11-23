Julia Bergstrom 1938 - 2020

Julia Margaret Bergstrom passed away November 23, 2020, in Flower Mound, Texas. She was born August 10, 1938, in Portland, Oregon. Julia lived in McMinnville, Oregon, for most of her life, and relocated to Texas in 2018 to be close to her grandchildren. She was a member of McMinnville Covenant Church. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Geraldine Stratford. Julia is survived by a sister, Connie Robbins; and a brother. Julia leaves behind two sons, Jeffrey P. Bergstrom of Argyle, Texas, and Mark R. Bergstrom of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Julia’s name to the American Red Cross.