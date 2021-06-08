Judy Kay (Frenchie) Hilliker-Williamson 1944 - 2021

Our amazing mother, Judy Kay (Frenchie) Hilliker-Williamson, passed away peacefully into the presence of Jesus early in the morning on June 8, 2021, surrounded by her daughters, Kay, Kim, and granddaughter, Chelsi. She was 77 years old.

Born March 23, 1944, in Petoskey, Michigan, Judy was the daughter of Vernon and Harriet (Strayer) Hilliker. She was the sixth of nine children. As a young girl, her family relocated from Michigan to California, Washington state, and eventually settled in Oregon. She attended Dayton High School, in Dayton, Oregon, where she was very popular with her classmates and was chosen Valentine’s Day Princess twice, May Day Princess, and Homecoming Princess. On August 26, 1961, Judy married the love of her life, Virgil Dwayne Williamson. She was a beloved mother to her three children, Dwayne (Tooty) Williamson, Kay Williamson, and Kimberly Williamson, and adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband of 48 years Virgil, settled in Yamhill, Oregon, where they built a new home on 42 acres. They spent a few years on the farm before relocating to McMinnville, Oregon.

Judy attended the McMinnville Beauty School and Floral Design School in Portland, Oregon. She had a creative spirit and loved hairdressing, but her true passion was floral design. Judy owned several businesses, including a hair salon, floral shop, and The Office Tavern. Judy loved traveling, music, dancing, spending time at the beach and with her family that she cherished. She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and a spiritually filled Christian.

Judy will be remembered as a strong woman with a generous heart who had a passion for life. Judy is survived by her two daughters, Kay Williamson and Kimberly Williamson; four sisters, Shirley Goble, Maxine Hilliker, Onalay Bonome, and Lourae Hilliker; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil Williamson; son, Dwayne Williamson; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bonds Williamson; and four siblings, Carol Joy Hilliker, Lola Daly, Tom Hilliker and Earl Hilliker.

She sang, danced, and loved fiercely. For God she lived, and to God’s embrace she now goes. We love you, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; we will be together, forever, once again.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. A reception will follow at The Bindery event space. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.