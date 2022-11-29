Judith Muriel Jones 1944 - 2022

Judith Muriel Jones, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family on November 29, 2022.

Judy was born in Hood River, Oregon, to Gordon and Leota Long. She grew up in a close family and enjoyed spending most of her time with her grandparents. Judy enjoyed telling of how she would hide in the back seat of her grandparents' car when they would leave her house after a visit, and as a young girl believed no one knew she was there. Judy's eyes would light up when telling stories of "mucking" around her grandparents' small farm. She called herself a "tom boy," preferring to spend her time with her grandfather helping him with the animals, hunting or fishing. Her grandmother would call her to the kitchen to help with the baking. Despite her early objections later in life, Judy was known for her baked goods and candies. Judy was very proud that as a young woman she earned her pro-marksman status with the NRA.

Judy knew very young she wanted to help people, and at the age of 21 she earned her nursing degree. She spoke fondly of her time in college and the friends she made. Judy would laugh when sharing her memories, such as the resolutions they made one New Year to " swear only when there was a good reason and to only drink punch with vodka on Sundays."

A short time after her graduation, Judy met Lawrence Jones, the man she would marry and spend the next 57 years with. Judy would say she knew it was forever when, after Larry proposed, they planned the wedding to not interrupt hunting season. They were married October 19, 1965, Judy's grandparents' 55th wedding anniversary. After marrying, they began their life together in The Dalles with Larry's four children.

Judy began her dream career working as a nurse in a General Practitioner's office. Her passion was assisting the expectant mothers, and she found each birth to be a gift and remembered them all until her passing.

Judy had a huge loving heart and longed to share it. She and Larry fostered many children over the years, and in 1971 and again in 1977, they added to their home, fulfilling her dream of a large family. Judy found joy in being a mother to not only her own six children but also to many of their friends.

Prior to moving to Amity in 1989, Judy switched her career path from assisting with bringing people into the world to working with the elderly and hospice care until her retirement in 2012.

Post-retirement, Judy volunteered as a wish granter for the "Make-a-Wish" foundation after attending a wish trip to Disneyland with her grandchild.

Judith is survived by her husband, Lawrence Jones; her children, Eric (Laura) Jones, Vicki (Larry) Tunem, Ron (Karen) Jones, Val (Kurt) Huxel, Brent (Brenda) Jones, and Melanie Glasson; and her brother, Harvey (Kathy) Long.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deanna Conway; and grandchildren, Karly Jones and Tylor Huxel.

"Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death." Christine Bell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.