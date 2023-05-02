Judith Ellen Stebbins 1946 - 2024

Judith (Judy) Ellen Stebbins, of Albany, Oregon, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Judy was born November 4, 1946, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Jeanette Daisy Brannian and Hubert Holly Brannian.

After graduating in 1964 from Reedsport High School, she pursued her passion for teaching at Southern Oregon University, earning her degree in Education in 1968.

Judy began her teaching career at Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, where she spent three years before moving to Crater High School in Central Point. There, she met the love of her life, Ronald David Stebbins.

Judy and Ron were married on July 24, 1971, in Reedsport, and shared a beautiful life for 53 years. They raised two children, Andrew Mac Stebbins of Beaverton, Oregon, and Megan Michelle Stebbins of Albany, Oregon, filling their home with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

For more than 25 years, Judy and Ron lived in Newberg, Oregon, where she worked at A-dec and Ron taught at Newberg High School. Judy wore many hats at A-dec and was always eager to learn and grow. Her dedication and love for learning led her to supervisory roles in the marketing department, where she helped introduce desktop publishing and brought the first digital camera to the photo studio. Her attention to detail and commitment to quality were unmatched.

After retiring from A-dec, Judy and Ron embraced a slower pace of life for 17 years in Sisters, Oregon, eventually moving to Albany in 2015 to be closer to family.

Judy had a zest for life and found joy in the little things. She loved books, puzzles, and spending time outdoors—whether it was gardening, kayaking, riding her electric bike, or going on RV adventures with her sister, Cathy. She adored her grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader, attending school events, games, and sharing in their interests. Her happiest moments were family trips and camping outings with the grandkids.

Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Holly Brannian. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Jean Holmgreen; her husband, Ron; her children, Andrew and Megan; her daughter-in-law, Maryanne; and her beloved grandchildren, Scarlett and Liam.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.

Judy's legacy of love, strength, and kindness will live on in all who knew her.