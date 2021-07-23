Judith A. Zumwalt 1943 - 2021

Judy Zumwalt passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 23, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. The first of five children, she was born July 6, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Edith and Kennith Sitton. Judy was part of a true pioneer family who were original settlers to McMinnville. She grew up on a farm, riding tractors and horses and probably gained her tenacious attitude by keeping her brothers in line from the very beginning. Judy attended McMinnville High and won awards for playing basketball, graduating in 1961. She then attended Oregon State University studying journalism, but found a career in finance.

She met the love of her life, Warren, in 1967, left her bowling team and had a whirlwind courtship. They married in April of 1967 after dating only three months, and celebrated their 54th anniversary this year. They moved to Spokane in 1970 to start their family. Judy continued her career in mortgage and finance, becoming the finance manager at Rainier Mortgage, where she managed her own office. She retired in 2005, working inside sales from Multi-Fab. She had many “self-taught careers,” as well. She educated herself on asthma when her youngest daughter was diagnosed and taught the doctors how to treat her, saving her life on more than one occasion. She helped so many through legal challenges they had, therefore educating herself to be a lawyer. She was an accountant and financial adviser to whomever needed her help. If anyone had a hard time reaching Judy, you knew she was likely at the casino.

She really had fun on the slot machines, even if they weren’t good to her. She taught her grandchildren how to play poker as soon as they could hold cards and had a soul connection with cats and horses. She had a selfless spirit and would help anyone in need and ask for nothing in return. Judy and Warren shared a passion for hot rods and spent many years on the classic show car circuit, winning multiple awards and making lifelong friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Warren (Sandy); daughters, Stacie and her husband Todd Schmidt, and Stephanie Zumwalt and her partner Greg Hopkins; grandchildren, Ashton and her husband Logan Avery, Hannah Schmidt, Jack Livingston and his partner Maddie Hassett, Hunter Hopkins, Gabrielle Schmidt and Gavin Knop; as well as her two great-grandchildren, Macey and Dustin Dannatt; her brother, Ron and wife Linda Sitton; their children, Nate and Rochelle Sitton and Ryan and Deneen Sitton; and brothers, Jim Sitton and Jerry Sitton.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Sitton; and her parents, Edith and Kennith Sitton.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at McBride Cemetery in Carlton, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please visit your nearest casino and play a slot machine and holler, "This is for Judy!"

