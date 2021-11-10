Judge Collins will retire at year's end

Judge John Collins

Judge John Collins, first appointed to the Yamhill County Circuit Court bench in 1992, will retire, effective Friday, Dec. 31.

Gov. Kate Brown is accepting applications for the vacancy. She will fill the position by appointment.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email the completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov . Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

At the time of appointment, the candidate must be a U.S. citizen, Oregon resident and member of the Oregon State Bar. Senate Bill 977, recently passed by the legislature, amends Oregon Revised Statute 3.041, and requires these vacancies be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

Questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov .

The judicial interest form is available online at ( http://oregon.us2.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=41b11f32beefba0380ee8ecb5&id=306959cba4&e=f0a11d8ae5 ) .

Collins has served as a pro tem Judge on the Court of Appeals, for other counties and for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. He served as president of the Oregon Circuit Judges Association in 2000.

He has served as Chair of the Oregon Judicial Education committee and several other Judicial Department working groups. He served on the State Commission on Public Safety in 2013. He is a graduate of the National Judicial Leadership Institute.

From 1998 through 2015, Collins served as Presiding Judge for Yamhill County.

In August 2005, Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace P. Carson Jr. presented the Chief Justice's Juvenile Court Champion Award to Collins, in recognition and appreciation for leadership in raising the profile and priority of child abuse and neglect cases in Oregon, and for his participation in the Juvenile Court Improvement Project.

He received a National Leadership Award presented by the Attorney General of the United States in 2001. He was awarded the Yamhill County Bar Association’s Bob Payne Award for Public Service in 2010.

Collins, in 1998, started what is now one of the oldest drug courts in Oregon. He has been supportive of other problem solving courts and evidence-based sentencing practices that enhance public safety, promote accountability and foster just and timely outcomes in criminal cases

He led improvements in domestic relations mediation, jury service, the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program, family law, case flow management, collections and other areas

Collins has chaired the local Evidence-Based Decision Making Policy Board, a collaborative effort of criminal justice leaders and behavioral health agencies. He has promoted improved pretrial justice practices and recidivism reduction through smarter sentencing practices.

Before election to his judicial position Judge Collins was the District Attorney for Yamhill County, serving from January 1976 until September 1992. He was president of the Oregon District Attorney's Association in 1983. He served on the board of directors for the National District Attorney's Association from 1985 to 1992. As a DA, he was an instructor for the National Center for the Prosecution of Child Abuse, the National College of District Attorneys and the Oregon Department of Justice Institute.

In the 1980s Collins was chair of the local Henderson House Board of Directors which provides shelter and counseling for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, and in 1981, he received the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce President’s Award for public service.

Prior to being the DA, Collins served for a brief period as a defense attorney with the Metropolitan Public Defenders office in Portland.

Prior to that, he served as director of community corrections for Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties when those organizations were a mid-Willamette Valley consortium.

Collins received his bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University, his law degree from Willamette University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from New York University, which is anchored in New York City.