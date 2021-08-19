Juanita "Nita" Cuc 1927 - 2021

Juanita “Nita” Cuc passed away August 19, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 94.

She was born April 3, 1927, in North Powder, Oregon, the second child of Warren and Rosa (Stephens) May. She moved to Carlin, Nevada, in the winter of 1932. In 1936, she moved with her family to the McMinnville area. After graduating from McMinnville High School in 1944, she entered the workforce.

On November 20, 1945, she married Lucien Joseph Cuc. The young couple raised their family of three in Coos Bay, Oregon. In 1961, they returned to McMinnville after purchasing Home Grocery on Hembree Street, which they operated until 1964. For many years, Nita worked as a medical transcriptionist at McMinnville Hospital.

With her beautiful smile and many talents, Nita shared her love with everyone. She was a seamstress, a gourmet cook, a home decorator, a welcoming hostess and a special friend. She had an encouraging listening ear. She was an active member of St. Barnabas Church. Before her declining health, her fellow parishioners knew her as the person wearing a smile and a hat.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren May; mother, Rosa Stephens May; husband, Lucien Cuc; daughter, Charlene Cuc-Johns; son, Dennis Cuc; and brother, Lloyd May. She is survived by son, Douglas Cuc of Dayton, Oregon; and a host of loving nephews and nieces, and many dear friends.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.