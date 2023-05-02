Joyce Marie (Cornie Copeland Hermens) Powell 1926 - 2024

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Joyce Marie Cornie Copeland Hermens Powell, passed away October 27, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 98 years old.

She was born March 19, 1926, to Claude and Bessie Cornie in North Dakota. When she was four years old, the family moved to Oregon and settled in McMinnville. Joyce attended school and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1944.

In 1945, she married Cecil Copeland, and they raised four children together. They celebrated 43 years of marriage before Cecil’s passing in 1987. In 1989, she married Stanley Hermens and was married for 13 years before his passing in 2002. In 2010, she married James Powell and was married for one year before his passing in 2011.

Joyce had a variety of jobs through the years. Her favorite position she held was church secretary for the Methodist Church. She loved that job and especially her friendship with Genne Sherman, with whom she worked.

Joyce’s first priority was her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her second priority was her kids and their happiness. Her four children were her greatest joy. Joyce was a loving mother and friend who will be missed terribly.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Claude Cornie and Bessie Cornie; brothers, Bill, Lyn, and Clarence; sister, Betty Lou; and husbands, Cecil Copeland, Stanley Hermens, and Jim Powell. She is survived by her sister, Doris; son, Lynden (Brenda); son, Scott (Kathleen); daughter, Jean (Steve); daughter, Susie; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in McMinnville. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

