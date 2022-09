Joyce Lorraine Hess 1927-2022

Joyce Lorraine Hess of Dayton died on Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on March 2, 1927 in Sioux City, Iowa to Dar and Bernice (Moser) Whitman. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Pioneer Evangelical Church in Dayton, Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception and graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park, Dayton Avenue, Newberg.