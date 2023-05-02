Joyce Jeanne Morton 1934 - 2024

Beloved mother and grandmother, Joyce Jeanne Morton, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away from cancer on May 1, 2024, at the age of 89. Joyce, daughter of Vera and Otto Larsen, was born May 27, 1934, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Following graduation from McMinnville High School in 1952, she toured Europe and then worked at Oregon Mutual Insurance. She then attended Linfield College, where she met her future husband. Bob and Joyce married on February 18, 1956.

Joyce was a devoted mother to Greg, Richard, and Chris, and loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren, her pride and joy. She took special delight in creating homemade gifts through sewing, crafting, and artwork. She was an avid reader and enjoyed several collections, including dolls, teddy bears, and vintage memorabilia. Joyce loved spending time in her garden. She had a tender heart for family pets, including wildlife such as a chipmunk, duck, and several birds.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bob; she is survived by sons, Greg Morton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Richard Leal of Lafayette, and Chris Morton of Topock, Arizona; and grandchildren, Alex of Texas, Steve, Nathan, and Katie, all of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Beam of McMinnville, Kristen Leal of Newberg, Tanner of McMinnville, and Kerigan of Scappoose. Her family will never forget the love she brought into their lives.

A public memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with interment next to her husband, Robert Morton, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of wearing black, the family would like to suggest attendees dress in shades of blue, Joyce's favorite color.

Donations in her name to Linfield University are appreciated. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.