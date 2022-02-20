Joyce Ann Partipilo 1954 - 2022

Joyce Ann Partipilo, born March 24, 1954, in Portland, Oregon, passed peacefully on February 20, 2022, at the Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland. She gave the fight of her life while battling rheumatoid arthritis and pneumonia.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She loved nothing more than spending time with her loved ones. Joyce was kind, generous, and shared a deep personal connection with God. She loved her dog, Max, crafting, and visiting the beach.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dennis Partipilo; son, Eric Ackerman, daughter-in-law, Audra Ackerman; grandchildren, Delaney Ackerman, Madison Ackerman and Tyler Ackerman; and her sister, Lynda Shepherd and her family.

The family is eternally grateful to Providence Medical Center for their wonderful care and concern for our beloved wife and mother. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. Nothing will ever break the bond of love, and our memories can never be lost.

You will always be in our hearts.

