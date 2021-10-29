Joy Louisa Stuivenga Collver 1930 - 2021

Joy Louisa Stuivenga Collver, 91, died October 29, 2021, in Hood River, Oregon. She was born June 28, 1930, near Willamina, Oregon, to parents Oran Belding Manley and Florence Mildred (Leedy) Manley.

Joy graduated from Laurelwood Academy in 1949, and attended Walla Walla College (now University) after which she taught school for a year. She married Glenn Stuivenga June 24, 1951, in Tillamook, Oregon. They were married 53 years, until Glenn's death in 2005. For most of that time, they resided on Harmony Road near Sheridan, Oregon.

Joy was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, holding various church offices, including church treasurer, for the Grand Ronde and McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist churches.

After moving to Odell, Oregon, she married Dale Collver in 2011. He passed away in 2017.

Joy is survived by sons, Will Stuivenga (Arline Moore) of Tumwater, Washington, and Doug Stuivenga (Brenda) of Amity, Oregon; daughters, Kathy Davis (Phil) of Odell, Oregon, and Wanda Stenkamp (Steven) of McMinnville, Oregon; sisters, Melissa Cochran (Lyle) of Roseburg, Oregon, and Verna Manley of Hood River, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Marcella Manley of The Dalles, Oregon, and Izella Stuivenga of Corvallis, Oregon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephew and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Tim Stuivenga (Sue) of Clear Lake, Wisconsin.

Memorial Services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hood River Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1223 Oak St, Hood River, Oregon 97031.