Joy Lea Beard 1932 - 2022

Joy Lea Beard passed away August 1, 2022, with her husband, James V. Beard, by her side. She was 90 years old. She was born June 6, 1932, in Platte, South Dakota, the daughter of Leonard and Thelma Branson. In 1941, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Joy graduated from McMinnville High School in June of 1950. After graduation, Joy got a job with the phone company. On June 15, 1952, Joy married her high school sweetheart, Jim Beard, who was employed by Davison Auto Parts. Following graduation, Joy continued working at the phone company for a few years longer and later was hired by VKV Lumber Company. She later went on to work at McMinnville School District #40 until she retired from there at the age of 62.

Joy loved her retirement years. She enjoyed working out in her yard, taking care of her flower and vegetable garden. Joy had a greenhouse where she would start all her plants from seeds. She had quite a green thumb. Joy and Jim had season tickets to the Portland Trail Blazers and would attend all home games without fail. She enjoyed playing her piano and organ, was an avid reader, made quilts for her children and grandkids, and enjoyed crocheting. Joy was on a bowling team and bowled for many years. She enjoyed playing Mahjong every month for years as well. For 13 years, Joy and Jim would travel to Arizona and stay for 60 days during the winter months. In addition, they went to Burns, Oregon, in July of every year to visit family. This was a very special time for her being able to visit her family, and they would go camping at Prineville or other campgrounds they had as favorites.

Joy is survived by her husband, Jim Beard; son, Gary Beard; daughter, Paula Kiger-Beard; brother, Doyle Branson of Council, Idaho; sister, Deanna Clark of Sacramento; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Jo Compton; sister, Saundra Bennett; brother, Jerry Branson; grandson, Matt Compton; and great-grandson, Tyson Mehus.

Joy’s love for her family never wavered.

Her service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Macy & Son Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com