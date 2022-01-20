Joseph M. Williams 1965 - 2022

Joseph M. Williams passed away with family by his side on January 20, 2022, after a short battle with liver cancer. He was 56 years old.

The youngest of five siblings, Joe was born March 12, 1965, in Portland, Oregon. He spent most of his life in the Yamhill County area. He was a 1985 graduate of Yamhill-Carlton High School. He loved to collect NASCAR and train memorabilia.

Joe was very proud of his Native American heritage and was a member of the Tulalip Indian tribe.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gretchen Williams. He is survived by his siblings, James (Marge) Williams, Mary Rogers, Andrew (Debbie) Williams, and Edie Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 5, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com