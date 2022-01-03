Joseph C. Hermens 1937 - 2022

Joseph C. Hermens, 84, of McMinnville, Oregon, died Monday, January 3, 2022, in his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gwen J. Hermens.

Joe was born in 1937 in the family homestead in Yamhill, Oregon, and went into the military at the age of 17. After serving four years in the Marines, he moved to California and went to work for Lockheed for the next 10 years. He then moved to McMinnville and went to work for McMinnville Water & Light, where he retired. Joe most enjoyed hanging out with his many friends and family.

Joe is survived by three sisters, Josephine of Springfield, Oregon, and Francis Collier and Martha Bixby, both of McMinnville; brother, Louis Hermens of California; two children, Patty (Larry) Ringnalda of Dayton, Oregon, and Pamela Fontenot of Mohave Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.