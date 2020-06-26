Jose Neri 1928 - 2020

Jose Neri was born August 3, 1928. His mother's name was Maria Dolores Rizzo Neri. He had two sisters and three brothers. He was born and raised in Arandas, Jalisco, Guadalajara.

At a young age, Jose decided to stop schooling to help his family with the farm. Soon after, at the age of 16, he came to the States. Jose was married to Raquel Garza on August 2, 1950. She passed away in 2008. Together they had six children. He is survived by his five children, Evangelina Sauceda of Dundee, Oregon, Juanita Hurtado of Cornelius, Oregon, Maria Diaz of Harlingen, Texas, Jose Ramon Neri of McMinnville, Oregon, and Raquel Sanchez, also McMinnville. Jose also had six step-children.

Throughout his lifetime, he had many occupations. Some of his jobs included being a cook, a baker and a steel mill worker. In 1971, he worked at Neonex as a trailer manufacturer. What he was best known for was doing mechanic work in McMinnville. He retired for the city of McMinnville at the age 62.

One of Jose‘s biggest goals was to learn to read and write in English. He was very proud of this accomplishment.

Jose was a very religious man; he had strong Catholic beliefs and attended St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. When remembering Jose, there are so many special attributes he showed on a daily basis. He was sincere, humble, dependable and, most of all, loving. He was also preceded in death by his oldest stepson, Jose Maria Yanez (Chema), last September. He had 43 grandchildren; 116 great-grandchildren; and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

Jose Neri will be greatly missed by his family, friends and members of the community. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at St. James Catholic Church.

