Jolynn Bush Moore 1953 - 2024

Jolynn B. Moore rarely lost or gave up on goals or people in her 71 years of a diverse, fascinating and extraordinary life. She did, however, sadly lose the battle to cancer this month. She grabbed life with an unmatched zest and passion that touched many people over the decades. Her big smile and strong, warmhearted energy, coupled with her wisdom, intelligence and dedication to the earth, nature, her family, friends and community and diversity and inclusion on all levels will be hugely missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.

Jolynn's bravery and conviction of integrity interwoven with her big heart and magnanimous spirit will live forever in the hearts of her esteemed family and friends. Her collection of loyal friends and family, three loving siblings, and her mother, many adoring nieces and nephews, her four dearly beloved children, Jed (Megan), Eli (Lisa), Mary (Ryan), and HC (Alex), her seven precious, adorable grandchildren, along with her cherished, devoted life partner, Jeannine, will keep Jolynn's beautiful spirit in their hearts forever.

Our Jolynn, educated with an MSW, among other degrees, was an accomplished and dedicated mother, stepmother, grandmother, partner, builder, draftsperson, connoisseur at any task she took on, as well as an expert ocean surfer, has paddled out for the last time. We will always love our Jolynn Bush Moore.