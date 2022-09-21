Johnnie Walter Williams Sr. 1937-2022

Johnnie Walter Williams Sr., of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully September 21, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born July 28, 1937, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Jay B. and Ruby Williams. He grew up in Arizona, where he attended high school before moving back to Oregon and completing high school in Cottage Grove.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Frankie; sisters, Laverne and Connie; his brother, Jay, and granddaughter, Tori. Johnnie is survived by his sons, John Jr. and Lloyd; his daughters, Johny (George), Shana (Mark), Esther, and Sheri (Doug); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben), Dainyelle, Denny, Lacie (Wesley), Sarah, Amber, Breana (Logan), Renee (Colby), and Jaeda; his great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Walter, Winter, Freya, Mable, Salice, Axel and Nova; his longtime companion, Dee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Johnnie was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked as a long-distance truck driver for many years before moving back to Oregon in 1992 and becoming a lead at Tyco Manufacturing.

He was loving, generous, kind, funny and hardworking. He loved gardening, being outdoors and the Portland Trail Blazers. If you had the pleasure of knowing him, you were his “favorite." Johnnie was a gifted musician who went to college on a music scholarship. He was also a member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association, played with Waylon Jennings, and wrote, recorded and cut a 45 record he was very proud of. In his retirement years, he played many venues and senior living centers to entertain the residents. He was much loved in his community of friends and musicians.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, at St. James Catholic Cemetery in McMinnville, Oregon. All are welcome to join. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.