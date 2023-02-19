John Steven Dodds 1947 - 2023

There will be an informal gathering to honor and celebrate the life of Steve Dodds at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Walnut City Lanes.

John Steven Dodds passed away February 19, 2023, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 75 years old. He was born November 27, 1947, in Portland, Oregon, and was adopted and raised by parents John and Jean Dodds. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Hillsboro High School. His Alma Mater is Oregon State University. He went on to own and operate Dodds Engineering & Computer Service, founded in 1976 in McMinnville.

Steve had many interests, including drag racing, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and being an active member of the Libertarian Party. Steve was also a league championship bowler and bowled weekly with his team.

Steve is survived by his two children, David and Elisabeth Dodds. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul; and parents, John and Jean.

A more intimate gathering to remember and celebrate Steve's life will be announced soon.