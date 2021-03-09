John Schmid 1934 - 2021

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, John Schmid passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 86.

John was born May 18, 1934, in Tacoma, Washington, to Harriet 'Hattie’ Sigafoos and Jacob Schmid. John joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951, and after completing his service, started his 25-year career at Tektronix. On December 27 1957, he married Carol "Jean" Newell. They raised four children in S.E. Portland, moving to La Pine upon retirement, and relocated to McMinnville in 1999 to be near family.

Passionate about fishing, crabbing, and hunting, John had boats, campers and pickup trucks which carried him on his many journeys, providing him the opportunity to tinker, modify and make improvements to the original design. He was an avid hunter who looked forward to elk and deer season every year. He labored over maps, coordinates and campsite selection, packing extra gear and supplies to ensure a successful and enjoyable hunt. His son, Jack, joined him for many of these hunting trips. A true sportsman, John’s Alaska trips were the highlight of his many outdoor adventures.

John enjoyed growing and tending to his vegetable garden, the big blue "Hubbard" squash was a favorite. John never shied away from a good home improvement project. When the weather turned rainy, he’d head to the Casino for the all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, and a few hours of playing slots. John spent over a decade volunteering at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, and delivered for Meals-on-Wheels with Jean. John loved dogs and always had a canine companion.

John was preceded in death by his father, Jacob; and his mother, Hattie. John is survived by his wife, Jean; his four children, Vanessa, Valerie, Charmaine and Jack; and his six grandsons. They will hold a private celebration of life later this year. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com