John H. Davis Jr. 1936 - 2025

John H. Davis Jr. was born August 26, 1936, in Lafayette, Oregon. He died on April 7, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 88 years old.

His parents were John “Jack” Davis Sr. and Barbara Loy. John attended schools in Lafayette and Dayton, Oregon. After high school, John served in the U.S. Army. He loved the time he spent in Germany. He worked many years as a millwright at the paper mill in Newberg.

In February of 1959, John married Roxanna “Rocky” Hymer; they became parents to four children, Laurie Morris, Marlene Phillips, Jonni Maben, and John “Skip” H. Davis III. He also became a stepfather to Teresa “Terry” Douglas and Kerry Douglas.

In 1971, John married Claudette Navarrette Werner. He became a stepfather to her three sons, Thomas “Michael” Davis, Anthony “Tony” Werner, and Terry Davis.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Davis and Wayne Rosenbalm; his wife, Claudette Davis; and his stepsons, Kerry Douglas, Michael Davis, and Anthony Werner.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Roxanna; children, Laurie (Calvin) Morris of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Marlene Phillips of Tillamook, Oregon, Jonni (David) Maben of Newberg, Oregon, John H. Davis III of White City, Kansas, Teresa “Terry” Douglas of Paris, Tennessee, and Terry Davis of Florida; his brother, Kenneth Rosenbalm; sister, Lorina Johnson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his special friends, Janine Becker-Winchester and Jenni Burkhead.

Per his request, there will be no memorial service.